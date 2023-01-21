OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two people were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at an Oak Creek hotel.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, they were called to the Motel 6 near 13th St. and W. College Ave. around 1 p.m. Friday. Police say a customer refused to leave the hotel, then threatened to shoot the hotel staff and later threatened to shoot law enforcement.

Police then initiated contact with the suspect, a 54-year-old man from Alabama, who was staying in a room with his girlfriend, a 55-year-old woman from Milwaukee. The two continued to be uncooperative, which prompted an evacuation of the hotel and the surrounding area.

After extensive negotiations, Police were able to take both individuals safely into custody. Charges will be brought to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Oak Creek Police Department was assisted by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Department and FBI-Milwaukee.

The Oak Creek Police Department’s full press release is below.

Media Release on today's incident. We also want to thank our law enforcement partners: @MilwaukeePolice, @MilwCoSheriff, @FBIMilwaukee, and @Oak_Creek_FD for assisting us with both personnel and equipment to successfully resolve this incident today. pic.twitter.com/eSvEwffyOD — Oak Creek Police (@OakCreekPolice) January 21, 2023

