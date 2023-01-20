MILWAUKEE – Two law enforcement officials with the Milwaukee Police Department were arrested this week: One detective accused of making unwanted sexual advances by groping a woman and another police officer accused of committing battery.

According to TMJ4, Detective Travis Jung was brought into custody near the Black Swan MKE events venue at Water St and Buffalo St around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) confirmed that it’s investigating a sexual assault in this timeframe, referring to Detective Jung as an off-duty MPD “member.”

TMJ4 confirmed that Detective Jung was placed on a full suspension while Milwaukee police investigate the incident. Records show that he was released on a $250 cash bail later that morning. Details of the investigation are being forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, though no charges have formally been submitted yet.

Documents obtained by TMJ4 suggest that an unidentified woman accused the detective of slapping her rear, reaching under her clothes and squeezing her without consent. The document also states that “she felt the back of Jung’s hand touch her vaginal area.”

Officers at the scene of the incident said the woman was visibly shaking the crying while being interviewed by Milwaukee police officers.

In an unrelated matter, another off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3700 block of W Miller Ln. This police officer was also placed on administrative leave while the complaints are investigated.

