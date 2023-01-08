MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Police Department was called to the scene on January 8 around 1:40 p.m. In a press release, Milwaukee Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
