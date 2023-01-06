MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy in Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the shooting on Jan. 1 at JJ’s Fish and Chicken on 33rd Villard.

Javontae Jones has been identified as the suspect, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also says police was called to the scene at the JJ’s location where the victim was seen lying on the floor of the restaurant. He was pronounced dead.

Security footage located inside the fish and chicken spot shows a man walk into the restaurant with a gun on his waist. Shortly after, the 17-year-old Steven Perkins walks in alongside another person. Immediately after that, two more people walk in just before the first person pulls his gun from his waist and starts firing shots at Perkins and the other person he entered the restaurant with. That person then begins to fire shots at the front door, culminating in two people firing shots “toward each other,” according to the complaint.

Police identified Jones after they were made aware of multiple minors being transported the Children’s. Among the minors was Jones. His fingerprints were collected and matched the ones from the scene.

Jones made his initial court appearance on Jan. 5 where bail was set at $100,000. He declined a preliminary hearing and will be back in court on Jan. 17.

