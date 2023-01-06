MILWAUKEE — A new sheriff in town is soon to come.

Dr. Denita Ball is expected to be formally sworn-in as the 66th Milwaukee County Sheriff Friday morning.

Ball will be making history becoming the first female Milwaukee County Sheriff and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history in a ceremony slated for 11 a.m. at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

RELATED: One-on-one with Jason Smith: Milwaukee County Sheriff-elect Dr. Denita Ball

Ball spent 25 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. She retired from policing in 2011 but returned after then-Sheriff Lucas asked her to join his office as chief deputy. As chief deputy, she ran the day-to-day operations under Lucas, commanded areas like District 4, Sensitive Crime Division and Internal Affairs as well as implementing a neighborhood task force that led to crime reduction.

She worked as an instructor, subject area coordinator and as the director of the criminal justice program at Bryant & Stratton College. She was also an adjunct faculty instructor at Cardinal Stritch University. The same college she earned her Ph.D. in 2018.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: “Wild Fan Mail” — Wisconsin fans ship badger to hometown hero J.J. Watt