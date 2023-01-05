It is very easy to fold in the pack and say you can’t stand your league commissioner for various issues throughout a season. This week is a reminder of how hard being in charge can truly be.

The war of words between ESPN and the NFL’s office has been interesting about the “five-minute warmup” period that may or may not have been ordered on the field during Monday Night Football after Damar Hamlin’s injury.

Don’t think for a second that Roger Goodell had a red phone in his office and called down to the field saying “you gotta play!” The fact that we’re two days after the scariest football moment of my lifetime and the NFL has not publicly announced a plan for the game and Week 18, in my opinion does not show incompetence.

I believe these last 48 hours have been turning over every stone possible to figure out the best solution to move forward competitively. Think about all of those stones to figure out: where, when, who’s broadcasting it, stadium concessions, stadium parking, gambling, fantasy football, player mental health, and so many more.

Something will be figured out and we will react to that when the time comes. But for now, it’s okay to not know what’s going to happen next.