Whether it’s a Supreme Court Justice displaying a flag on his home upside down, or the absence of understanding on

what the significance of Memorial Day is, has American’s perception of patriotism or flying the flag changed?

Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi sat down with his Under 35 Voter Panel for another look at the issues leading into the 2024 presidential election, and their unique perspectives as young voters.

