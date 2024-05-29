Wisconsin stories you might have missed.

Waukesha: Local University offers free counseling during the summer.

For the second year in a row, the Carroll University Community Counseling Center is offering free counseling to Wisconsinites during the summer months. Shannon Skaistis, clinic director and adjunct professor in the behavioral health psychology program at the university, said the program was built to address the demand for mental health services. “This is also a way for us to provide services to folks who have need but who might not otherwise be able to be seen,” Skaistis said. More Details

Madison: Dane County Judge to issue ruling on Act 10.

A Dane County judge heard arguments Tuesday in a case challenging Act 10, the Scott Walker-era law that severely curbed unions’ influence, sparked massive protests and reshaped Wisconsin’s political climate for years to come. Several unions representing public employees filed the lawsuit in November 2023, citing a “dire situation” in workplaces with issues including low pay, staffing shortages and poor working conditions. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Tuesday considered a motion from the state Legislature to dismiss the case, and said he would issue a written decision “in the near future.” Full Story

Pulaski: 100 yr. Old Veteran honored

Eighty years ago, Eugene “Jack” Kraszewski was stationed across the Atlantic Ocean, preparing for what would become one of the most important days in history. Today, he’s preparing to cross the Atlantic again, this time in remembrance of the day the Allies stormed the beaches at Normandy, France, in the D-Day attack against the Nazis in World War II. Full Story

Gillet: Students participate in seasonal Victory Olympics.

Several Peshtigo School District students recently participated in the annual Victory Olympics held in Gillett. The emphasis of the Victory Olympics is that all students are winners, hence the opening cheer “I am a Winner!” is emphasized throughout the day. Full Story