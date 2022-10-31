WAUKESHA- Darrell Brooks was back in a Waukesha County courtroom Monday afternoon for a sentencing hearing.

Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Tuesday, November 15th and Wednesday, November 16th. Dorow making it two days because victim impact statements are expected to take up much of, if not all of, Tuesday’s session. The state says it expects 36 people to deliver impact statements while Brooks told the court he expects 20 people to speak on his behalf.

Last week a jury found Brooks guilty of all 76 charges he was facing in connection to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in which he drove an SUV through the parade route killing six and injuring dozens of other people. He faces six life sentences and more than 800 years in prison.

Monday’s hearing did not go entirely smoothly as Brooks was kicked out of court by Judge Dorow for arguing with her. Brooks accused the court of placing shock devices around his ankles during the trial. Judge Dorow said Brooks was fitted with soft restraints but they were not electrified.

“It was not any type of electronic device.” said Deputy Nicholas Kibler. “It was just a soft restraint that we applied to Mr. Brooks prior to coming into court every day. There is no ability to shock, or anything of that nature. Soft restraints are protocol.”

The deputy said soft restraints were attached to Brooks’ ankles and connected to the table where he sat during the trial. Brooks could still stand and walk within about four feet.

Brooks’ sentencing will occur a week before the one-year anniversary of the parade attack that happened November 21st, 2021.