After Forest Park Middle School in Franklin was placed on lockdown this morning, police said they found no evidence of threats to the school.

Forest Park went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities say they received phone calls about potential threats. According to a release from Franklin Public Schools, local police responded on-site and cleared the building, finding no intruders, before evacuating the school.

#BREAKING: Forest Park Middle School is in a lockdown.



– Students are being evacuated right now.



– The district tells us there are no reports of an actual threat.



– FPD is checking the building to ensure students and staff can return safely. pic.twitter.com/mySD8uj54v — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) October 24, 2022

The incident started when school staff reported getting a phone call about a person claiming to be armed with guns inside the building. Police say around 10:15 a.m. they also got a call about a person also claiming to be inside the school.

According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, the caller told Franklin police during a second call to them that the threats were a hoax.

In the release, FPS thanked parents and community members for their “patience and grace” while the district and police worked to ensure student and staff safety.