After seven weeks of the NFL season, roughly one-third of the teams feel pretty good or great about their position. I would argue that another one-third (roughly) know the playoffs are not realistic.

Then there are teams like the Green Bay Packers.

After beginning the season 3-1, the Packers have dropped three straight games, are trending in the wrong direction and effectively make up the creamy middle of teams in the NFL.

The Packers are in no-man’s land.

While there is still plenty of time to recover, there is only one week until the NFL’s trade deadline. We will learn soon what Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst thinks of the team he is responsible for assembling.

If Gutekunst believes the championship window is open, he may strike a deal to fortify the roster.

If Gutekunst believes the window is closing or closed, he will protect his draft assets and roll with the group already in-house.

Gutekunst’s next move – or lack thereof – will reverberate throughout the locker room. It’s a terrible situation to be in, but Gutekunst”s mismanagement of the wide receiving core is chief among the reasons the Packers are where they are.

