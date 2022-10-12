MILWAUKEE – A 22-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly running a red light and causing a fatal crash on Wednesday morning in Milwaukee.

The incident happened just after 9:01 a.m. near 10th and Wells, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say a 40-year-old man was driving through a green light on 10th and was hit by the vehicle which blew through the red light.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old who allegedly blew the red light was arrested. Charges against him will likely be filed with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office in the next few days.