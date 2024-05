Saturday, May 18th. Break out the rally caps?

The Dow points don’t matter. Percentages do. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our week-in-review. Learn more about the impact of divorce on retirement planning and details about a special workshop planned for June. We’ll also have Ask Annex and our resident Marine will cover boot camp for financial and retirement planning.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.