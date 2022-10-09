The trial continues for the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade nearly a year ago. WTMJ’s Alex Crowe has been covering and will continue to cover this story until a verdict is reached.

Darrell Brooks will enter day 3 of the trial after a half dozen witnesses so far have been called to the stand by the State of Wisconsin. One of them is Detective Casey with the Waukesha Police Department, the first person to see the SUV enter the Christmas parade route last year.

State now showing this picture of the SUV entering the parade route. Detective Casey identified the driver as Darrell Brooks, the defendant. Brooks objects to being called Darrell Brooks, as he has throughout the trial. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/tYWnn6BU39 — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) October 7, 2022

Now, Brooks has a chance to cross-examine Detective Casey starting Monday morning. The court recessed for the weekend after Detective Casey testified for the state Friday afternoon.

WTMJ will continue to bring you updates as the trial continues.