The green and gold gave us quite a thrill ride on Sunday Oct 2, 2022 with an eventual win against the Patriots at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks talks to head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers pregame against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: A Green Bay Packers cheers during the first half against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Fans celebrate with Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers after his touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the first half against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown by Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots, not pictured, during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the fourth quarter a at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talk after Green Bay’s 27-24 win in overtime at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shake hands after Green Bay’s 27-24 win in overtime at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Green Bay Packers players celebrates with Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers after Crosby’s game winning field goal in overtime against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers jogs off the field after their 27-24 win in overtime against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots leaves the field after his team’s 27-24 loss in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after his team’s 27-24 win in overtime against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)