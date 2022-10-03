MILWAUKEE- A man who’s accused of shooting five people in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park nearly two decades ago is back in Milwaukee.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was arrested by members of the FBI’s fugitive taskforce in Mexico in February. The FBI and Milwaukee Police Department announced this afternoon that Juarez-Corro has been extradited back to Milwaukee and appeared in court this morning.

Juarez-Corro is charged with two counts of homicide and three counts of attempted homicide for the 2006 execution-style shooting.

Authorities alleged Juarez-Corro entered the park during a party, located his estranged wife and their 3-year-old daughter. Juarez-Corro was then told by his ex-wife that he was not invited and needed to leave. He then allegedly produced a gun and shot at his estranged wife, as well as her family and friends. The FBI says he demanded four of the five victims get on their knees and he shot them execution style.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $100,000 for his capture. Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Hensle did not say whether or not the reward was paid out.