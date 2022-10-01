WAUKESHA- Three days before her son’s homicide trial is set to begin, Dawn Woods says she’s not sure Darrell Brooks will get a fair shake.

Speaking to our news partners at TMJ4, Woods said she was concerned that Judge Jennifer Dorow, who’s overseeing the proceedings, allowed Brooks to fire his attorney’s and represent himself.

“I just want Darrell to have a fair trial and I can see that that’s not going to happen,” Woods said. “The odds have been stacked against him and it doesn’t matter what I say or do they never intended to give him a fair trial.”

Woods went on to say that she believed her son belonged in a mental hospital. Brooks and his then attorney’s had entered an insanity plea but ended up withdrawing it last month. Judge Dorow found Brooks fit to serve as his own legal counsel after he filed the correct forms & waivers.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November. If convicted he faces life in prison.

Dorow says she expects the trial to take the entire month of October. Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, October 3rd.