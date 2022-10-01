MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee County Health Department is scaling back its COVID-19 testing sites.

Amid a drop in case numbers, COVID testing will no longer be available at the Northwest Health Center or Southside Health Center.

You can still get a test at the drive-thru location in the Menomonee Valley.

On Thursday the CDC lowered the county’s COVID-19 community risk level to “low”. As of Friday, Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID cases per day. You can view the latest information from the State Department of Health Services here.

On Friday, the Milwaukee County Transit System dropped its mask requirements for busses and the Milwaukee County Courthouse dropped its mask requirements for employees, contractors and volunteers. Mask requirements are still in place for the Milwaukee County Jail, House of Correction, Juvenile Detention Center, and Behavioral Health clinical settings.