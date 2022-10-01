FLORIDA- Three days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Gulf Coast of Florida near Tampa, the water is receding and cleanup efforts have gotten underway.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Junette Milhomme and Rosa Diesel help give out food to people in need after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The Category 4 hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: A volunteer (name not given) (L) and Ken Diesel help cook food for people in need after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The Category 4 hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Donald Angeleini (L) accepts food from Cherline Louissaint, who is helping people that are in need after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Angeleini said he hadn’t eaten in two days and was extremely thankful for the food. The Category 4 hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – SEPTEMBER 30: People look at a near empty lot where a beachfront home once stood in the wake of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The category four storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon causing severe damage due to heavy rain, high winds and storm surges. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jon Guenther and his father Jon Guenther help their mother Maureen Guenther into a Cajun Navy john boat after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Jon Guenther contacted the Cajun Navy to help evacuate his parents after they lost their vehicles and their home was damaged by at least 8 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jon Guenther and his son Jon Guenther carry items from their home after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Jon Guenther contacted the Cajun Navy to help evacuate his parents after they lost their vehicles and their home was damaged by at least 8 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – SEPTEMBER 30: Nicole Weigold works with fellow staff members to clean up the Florida Gulf Coast Vester Marine & Environmental Science research facility in the wake of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The category four storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Whitney Hall waves to a friend from the remains of his home while waving the American flag amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Whitney Hall (R) embraces a friend atop the remains of his home amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Val Stuart talks on a cell phone as she sits on the bed she setup on the floor after the apartment she was staying in was flooded when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Stuart who evacuated from Sanibel before the storm ended up staying in the apartment and had to flee in the middle of the storm through a window because of flood waters to a second floor apartment. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lucy Montoya hugs niece Judy Sanchez after seeing her for the first time since Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Montoya said she road the storm out in the apartment and had to flee through a window because of flood waters in the middle of the storm to a second floor apartment. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jordan Reidy carries his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Reidy and his mother plan to stay at the home because they feel like they have no where else to go. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: A member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team looks for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: A member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team looks for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team look for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team look for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Emily Fisher hugs her neighbor Natalie Lyons after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: A wall of a condo was torn off as hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: A storm damaged building after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: A boat blocks a road after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: People explore a storm damaged neighborhood after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)