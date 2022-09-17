The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have agreed to a debate as the midterm elections are approaching.

Senator Ron Johnson and candidate for Senate Mandela Barnes have agreed to debate on October 13th at Marquette University. The debate will start at 6pm and is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 07: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes who is running to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. senate speaks during a campaign event at The Wicked Hop on August 07, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Barnes is expected to win the primary on Tuesday and face incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson in the general election in November. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

So far, this debate is the only one both candidates have agreed to participate in as of Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 14: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questions U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Blinken was questioned about the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

While both candidates have agreed to this debate, Johnson has agreed to 2 other broadcast debates. Barnes, meanwhile, has challenged Johnson to join a forum hosted by the Wisconsin Farmers Union and Main Street Alliance in Oshkosh; however, the forum’s date is yet to be announced.

Typically, challengers like to debate incumbents as often as possible to raise their profile and get more earned media



It is unusual for an incumbent to agree to more debates than a challenger



In the governor's race, @michelsforgov and @GovEvers are debating once — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) September 16, 2022

The most recent Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday found Johnson narrowly leads Barnes ahead of Wisconsin’s elections this November.

Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels were nearly even in the polling as well. Evers and Michels will debate in a one time event in Madison October 14th.

WTMJ will bring you additional coverage of this debate and other events leading up to Election Night in Wisconsin. You can find more election coverage here.