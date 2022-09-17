The Milwaukee Police Department needs help in locating a man who has been missing for most of the day Saturday. 75 year old Dennis R. Pastorius was last seen on around 5:00AM Saturday morning near 22nd and Atkinson

Pastorius is described as a white male, standing 5’2”, weighing 180 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes, bald with long white hair on the sides, and a white beard. Pastorius sefferes from Dementia.

The description from police say Pastorius was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with white writing, grey jeans, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pastorius is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.