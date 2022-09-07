A suspect in a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, relatives told TMJ4 News.

Leslie Bost was wanted for shooting an 82-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24th. He also set a home on fire, according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to a home near Melvina and Port Washington on a report that Bost was there. When officers arrived, Bost took his own life.

Bost shot and killed Sue Mallory at her home two weeks ago. Mallory’s husband, sister, and family friend were all injured.