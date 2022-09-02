Summer’s almost over but people are still heading up north.

Executive Director at Let’s Minocqua Krystal Westfahl joins Wisconsin’s Morning News giving insight on how up-north visitors react to the colder weather when it hits.

“It’s used to be that Labor Day weekend was the last hoorah,” Westfahl said, Everybody starts shutting their stuff down cause they’re going back to school. But the past several years it hasn’t slowed down. We just seem to keep on rolling through the Winter.”

Westfahl says they typically see a “big uptick” in attendance during the holiday weekend and then an “ease-off of traffic” in October.

