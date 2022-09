MILWAUKEE – Police investigating a non-fatal shooting after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee Thursday near the 95th and Thurston around 9:30 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy in Milwaukee was arrested and is in police custody. A firearm was recovered.

The investigation is still underway and police continue to search for unknown suspect(s).