It’s the same script every year in Madison.

The Badgers get off to a hot start. Comfortable wins over some cupcakes. Solid wins over Big Ten foes.

An exciting close victory over a Big Ten heavyweight like Michigan or Ohio State to capture the hopes and dreams of Badgers fans far and wide.

This is the year that we finally make the College Football Playoff!

Then, it happens: the crippling loss to Northwestern or Illinois.

Playoff Dreams dashed.

The Badgers get back to their feet and get to Indy, only to get lambasted by the Big Ten East Champion.

We do this every year.

It’s time to flip the script. It’s time for Graham Mertz to take the next step. Braelon Allen is Heisman caliber. This defense is always elite.

Paul Chryst and company need to put it all together and soon.

No more excuses. Get it done.

It starts Saturday night with Illinois State.

