MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are champions again! No, not the professional basketball team this time, but the virtual esports team that participates in the NBA 2K League.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially proclaims Aug. 30, 2022 as Bucks Gaming Day in recognition of Bucks Gaming bringing home the 2022 NBA 2K League Championship over the weekend.
Bucks Gaming celebrated Tuesday in the Beer Garden at Deer District after beating the reigning champs Mavs Gaming 2-0.
Not only did the team earn this beautiful trophy, they also pocketed $500,000 for the big win. At least 1.7 million people tuned into to see history made as this was only second time Bucks Gaming has appeared in the playoffs.
Local leaders showed up to commemorate the team including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
Player Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd was named 2022 NBA 2K League Finals MVP. The other players include Jeremy “Seese” Seese, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas, Michael “Cooks” Campbell, Mason “Johhny” Bracken. They were led by Head Coach Lance Sessions and General Manager Patrick Glogovsky.