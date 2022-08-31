MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are champions again! No, not the professional basketball team this time, but the virtual esports team that participates in the NBA 2K League.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially proclaims Aug. 30, 2022 as Bucks Gaming Day in recognition of Bucks Gaming bringing home the 2022 NBA 2K League Championship over the weekend.

Today is officially Bucks Gaming Day in honor of Bucks Gaming winning the 2K League Championship. pic.twitter.com/oNp1iKZL1x — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Bucks Gaming celebrated Tuesday in the Beer Garden at Deer District after beating the reigning champs Mavs Gaming 2-0.

@BucksGG are your 2022 NBA 2K League Champions! I’m at the Beer Garden in Deer District ahead of the 10 a.m. press conference celebrating them. @MayorOfMKE and County Exec. @DavidCrowleyWI are both slated to speak. pic.twitter.com/mnd1ML8xQZ — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Not only did the team earn this beautiful trophy, they also pocketed $500,000 for the big win. At least 1.7 million people tuned into to see history made as this was only second time Bucks Gaming has appeared in the playoffs.

The @BucksGG’s 2022 NBA 2K League Championship trophy has arrived 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/K9XFK70W7r — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Local leaders showed up to commemorate the team including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Mayor Johnson is here at the Beer Garden chatting with Bucks Gaming staff before he heads to the podium to congratulate the team on the big win. pic.twitter.com/98pl3OIyZj — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Bucks Gaming brought home $500,000 after winning title in Indiana. Mayor Johnson tells his mom to “take notes”😂 pic.twitter.com/SroPcqlesy — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot: “To the parents who said not to play video games,that’s not necessarily true” pic.twitter.com/3sKqY1StVL — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 30, 2022

Player Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd was named 2022 NBA 2K League Finals MVP. The other players include Jeremy “Seese” Seese, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas, Michael “Cooks” Campbell, Mason “Johhny” Bracken. They were led by Head Coach Lance Sessions and General Manager Patrick Glogovsky.