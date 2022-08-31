MILWAUKEE – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Fire chief Aaron Lipski speak at a pop-up memorial event being held a Samad’s House near N. 23rd St. recognizing the day.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day and I’m at one of the memorial events being held at Samad’s House near N. 23rd St. @MayorOfMKE and fire chief @alipski1 are scheduled to speak on the importance of curbing this crisis. pic.twitter.com/ntUSfSVbzd — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 31, 2022

According to Mayor Johnson, Milwaukee County is on track for record-setting overdose numbers. He says targeting specific neighborhoods and fixing the issues there would be a more proactive, useful technique in curbing the crisis.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson: “Milwaukee County, unfortunately, is on pace for a record number of overdose deaths for the 3rd year in a row.”



He says we can no longer abide by the “one-size-fits-all approach and we must instead shift our focus to targeted neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/i0m54V4CLX — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 31, 2022

Chief Lipski says the problem is not in one particular area but that “it’s in everyone’s backyard.”

Overdose fatalities have greatly impacted Wisconsin, not just Milwaukee. I spoke with Chief Aaron Lipski about its prevalence.



Lipski: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s the neighbor over there; it may even be your doctor” pic.twitter.com/L4CsMSenLv — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 31, 2022

Samad’s House is an organization in Milwaukee looking to provide resources and support to substance abuse victims and their families.