MILWAUKEE – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Fire chief Aaron Lipski speak at a pop-up memorial event being held a Samad’s House near N. 23rd St. recognizing the day.
According to Mayor Johnson, Milwaukee County is on track for record-setting overdose numbers. He says targeting specific neighborhoods and fixing the issues there would be a more proactive, useful technique in curbing the crisis.
Chief Lipski says the problem is not in one particular area but that “it’s in everyone’s backyard.”
Samad’s House is an organization in Milwaukee looking to provide resources and support to substance abuse victims and their families.