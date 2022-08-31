MILWAUKEE – A multi-car pile-up on I-41 near Center Street caused major delays during Wednesday’s morning commute.

There were two separate crashes involving a total of nine vehicles, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. One non-life-threatening injury was reported.

Photos from the multi-accident car pile up on I-41 NB that has the 2 LEFT lanes blocked



📸: @thejsonsmith pic.twitter.com/yjVvsi91P8 — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) August 31, 2022

Two left lanes were blocked on I-45/US 45 NB. Traffic was stopped past Blue Mound Rd.