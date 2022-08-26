MILWAUKEE – Mexican Fiesta 2022 begins Friday and will run until Sunday noon to midnight at Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic.

You can expect a lot of the same: music, food, tequila, arts and crafts all highlighting culture. But there are new additions to the event this year including a Day of the Dead altar honoring Mexican ancestors.

There will be plenty of different vendors to stop by and pick up souvenirs, food, clothes, art, etc.

But don’t forget that it’s the people who create the culture, making them the most important part of the festival. I asked a couple vendors their favorite part about Mexican Fiesta and they all told me “the people.”

Tickets are $20. Gov. Tony Evers is set to make an appearance Saturday at 3:30 p.m.