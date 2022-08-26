The 103rd American Legion National Convention is underway in Milwaukee.

Thousands of veterans will be in town for the event.

“Our numbers are good,” said Paul Dillard, national commander. “We’re still the largest veteran service organization in the world. We’re picking up many of the next generation of vets, from the Global War on Terrorism.”

One of the group top priorities this year is combatting veteran suicide, according to Dillard.

“We’re reaching out to any and all veterans,” he explained. “Call and check on them. See how they’re doing.”

“One suicide is too many. We want to save a life one at a time.

The convention runs through September 1st.

American Legion volunteers pulled up to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center Friday morning to help clean and repaint areas surrounding the building.

American Legion family members volunteer at the Milwaukee County War Memorial, helping clean and touch up areas around the center. pic.twitter.com/qYrcsHQXPI — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 26, 2022

This is the first time they’ve come to clean the Milwaukee center, but War Memorial President Dan Buttery says he hopes the clean-up takes place every year from now on.