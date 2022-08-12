WEYAUWEGA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice announcing Friday that Tony G. Hasse has been charged in connection to the 1992 murders of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County, Wis.

The 51-year-old is being charged with 2 counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Mumbrue, 35, and his girlfriend, Togstad, 23, and a dog were all found dead with stab wounds on Saturday, March 21, 1992 at Togstad’s home in Weyauwega. Togstad died of one stab to the chest whereas Mumbrue died of multiple stabbings.

Hasse initially denied being involved with the homicides before he began to recollect “snippets or blurbs” of memories. A snippet he recalled was of him walking out of the house and vomiting in the yard. He remembered seeing a dumbbell that was present at the scene. He also remembered turning right out of the driveway. Hasse said he began to get nervous that he was involved when he had these memories.

Hasse told investigators that his father died in a snowmobile accident when he was 7 years old. His father was racing 2 other snowmobiles before the second snowmobile hit and killed his father. Subsequently, the third one ran over the driver of the second. Togstad’s father was one of the other drivers.

He said he “drank himself into a stupor” as he bar-hopped the night before the killings. Out of nowhere he started to think about his fathers death and he says those thought led him to Togstad’s house. He insisted he didn’t go over there to harm anyone. He recalled getting into a “scuffle” with Mumbrene while standing. Hasse couldn’t recall where the knife came from, but he moved his arm back and stabbed Mumbrene in the chest before Mumbrene fell near the foot of the bed.

When Togstad yelled “what the f***,” Hasse punched her in the face knocking her out. When she began to “stir,” he stabbed her in the chest.

Hasse didn’t tell investigators from the jump because he didn’t want it to sound like he “had it planned.” He said when eventually tuned in to the news report he thought “Holy f***, what did I do.”

According to DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, recent testing led to Hasse’ arrest after 30 years of investigating the case.

“This arrest happened because of investigators’ unwavering pursuit of justice over the course of three decades,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a press release. “Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this investigation made this arrest possible.”

If you have any info on this case, DCI wants you to contact them at: 1-855-237-3262.