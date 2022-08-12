MILWAUKEE, WI- You can now get up-close and personal with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda virtually at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The fully-immersive Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality Experience is the newest attraction at the zoo and is now open to the public.

Milwaukee County Zoo’s Jennifer Diliberti says the live action documentary is a truly unique exhibit.

“It’s a 4-D virtual reality experience where you can sit in platform seating, which means the seats actually move with the experience. So, what you’re going to do is travel to the forests of Rwanda to see mountain gorillas. And it’s actually a trek through the forests and jungles where these animals live,” said Diliberti.

The gorillas are so close that you can see the tiniest details of their hair.

There are currently only about 1,000 mountain gorillas left in the world.

The price for the Experience is $7 after regular Zoo admission, with a $1 discount for Zoo Pass members.

Tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance by clicking HERE.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is the first zoo in the country to offer this exhibit.