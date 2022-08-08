MILWAUKEE – Center Street Daze Festival is back after a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The festival will take place from Humboldt Ave. to Holton St. on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Vendors, music, races and a car show are a few things to expect at the the event.

The Art Cart Fest is set for a start time of 12 p.m. from Breman and Weil St. Human-powered carts are pushed to see who can make it down the block and back the fastest. The Unique Classic Car Club will begin at 1:30 p.m. between Booth St. and Pierce St. However, unlike these traditions, the Riverwest Street Hockey Club’s Shoot the Can and SAUCEOFF Challenge is new to this year’s event. The challenge is benefitting Running Rebel and will run 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in the school playground.

“There will be over 100 vendors showcasing their wares from excellent food and drink, arts and crafts and so much more,” Riverwest Business Association Community Engagement Coordinator Ruth Weill said. “Let’s not forget the 8 musical and performance stages. With entertainment throughout the festival from full on live bands, DJ battles to talk radio there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Visit CenterStreetDazeFestival.com for any other information.