Drafted in the first round of the 2002 draft, Prince Fielder was among the group of highly touted players leaned on to end the Brewers playoff drought.

In 2008, Fielder and the Brewers delivered on that promise (hat tip to CC Sabathia). Many so-called experts thought Fielder was best suited for the American League where he could be a DH and mix in some starts at first.

No one doubted Fielder’s power, but some thought his weight would be an issue. Fielder’s durability was also in question.

Fielder was beyond durable. He also played every game as if it were his last and held teammates who didn’t accountable.

In his six seasons as a regular on the Brewers roster, the fewest games Fielder played in a season was 157. Six seasons. Thirteen missed games.

Fielder’s six-year run in Milwaukee is among the most productive stretches of baseball in franchise history. Fielder averaged 38 home runs during that span. Twice he finished the season with a batting average of .299. Three times in six seasons, Fielder finished in the top-4 in MVP voting.

If you spent time at American Family Field over the weekend you were reminded of just how special the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers were.

You were also reminded of just how special Prince Fielder was.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.