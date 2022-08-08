MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are holding auditions for Bucks Entertainment Network’s Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop teams in September. Bucks Grand Dancer auditions are taking place Tuesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 5 p.m.

Bucks Entertainment Network auditions schedule:

Bucks Grand Dancer

If you’re 55+ years old and you love to get your groove on, this is for you.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: GATHER at Deer District at 333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B

Bucks Beats

If you love drumming, this is for you and you don’t even need to bring your own drums.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

Hoop Troop

When: Wednesday, September 7 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

For more information these auditions, visit www.bucks.com/entertainment.