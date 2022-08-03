Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodges for 67 years, died Tuesday night at the age of 94, the team said.

Brewers play-by-play announcer Jeff Levering joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the tragic loss of “the perfect broadcaster and the perfect human being.”

“His Mount Rushmore is singular,” Levering said. “He was an amazing broadcaster and even better human being. If I could give you one example; he’s the only guy who could join twitter and nobody would blink an eye and say something bad about him. He transcends everything.”

Levering recalled calling games at the same time as Scully.

“I was so fortunate to have been apart of broadcasting where he was calling a game and I was calling the same game,” Levering said. “He was baseball broadcasting.”

Levering said he heard a quote that perfectly summed up Scully’s legacy.

“Vin Scully is better at calling baseball than any other human is better at doing anything else in any industry,” Levering quoted.