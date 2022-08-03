Hockey is coming to the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks announced Tuesday a National Hockey League game will be hosted at the famous arena in the future.

Fiserv Forum and the Chicago Blackhawks will host a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Fiserv, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. Information on dates, times and opponents are yet to released.

Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin and Chicago Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulker are expected to be in attendance.

According to Milwaukee Business Journal, Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell and Blackhawks television play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters will also be there. Blackwell resides in Milwaukee and Vosters is a Milwaukee native.

Hockey isn’t the first entertainment expansion beyond NBA games. Fiserv Forum hosted the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament March 18-20 in which both Fiserv Forum and Deer District saw record revenue for March Madness, according to TMJ4. The event brought in an economic boost of $6.5 million.