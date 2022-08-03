Former White House occupants coming to Wisconsin stomping in support of the Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates they’ve endorsed.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be with Republican candidate Rebecca Kleefisch in Pewaukee Wednesday holding a law enforcement roundtable. Governor Scott Walker will also be in attendance. The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Ingleside Hotel.

Pence announced that he was endorsing Kleefisch for Wisconsin governor last week.

Former President Donald Trump is making his way to Waukesha Friday rallying for Republican candidate Tim Michels after bestowing his endorsement upon the businessman.

The Republican primary for governor is set for Aug. 9. The winner goes on to face off against Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.