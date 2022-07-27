The Green Bay Packers kick off their 77th training camp Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. located at Ray Nitschke Field with Packers Family Night being held at Lambeau Field.

The slogan, “Back to Football,” is the theme for this year’s camp. July 27-28, 30 will be the first 3 open practices. Family Night will take place on Aug. 5 then open practices resume Aug. 1-2, 4. The team will host practices on Aug. 7-8, 10 before their Aug. 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay will hold its last open practices with 2 joint sessions with the New Orleans Saints Aug. 16-17 before going toe-to-toe with them at Lambeau Field Aug. 19.

The Packers final preseason game will be at Kansas on Aug. 25.

If the weather becomes a problem, the open practices will close to the public and instead be held inside the Dot Hutson Center.

The Packers will use their own facilities at Lambeau Field for the entirety of the training camp, including practice, meals and meetings, according to the teams website.

The American Family DreamDive is returning in typical fashion. Kids are invited to bring bikes to each practice date offering to peddle players from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field. The bike path east of Lambeau may be adjusted due to constriction.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau say that training camp and Packers Family Night could bring in over 90,000 visitors from around the U.S. and about 20 foreign countries, according to the Packer’s website. Thus bringing in an estimated $9 million.

Here are some highlights from Day 1 of last year’s event so you can form an idea of what to expect.