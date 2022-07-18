There will be a new Scrooge in Milwaukee this year.

Veteran Milwaukee actor Matt Daniels will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the Milwaukee Rep’s annual rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ this upcoming holiday season.

“This is my very first Christmas Carol production,” Daniels told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “It’s a great honor to be stepping into these shoes. It’s a fantastic legacy.”

“I’ll stepping into a production that already exists. I want to make sure I honor that.”

Tickets for the Milwaukee Rep’s annual rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ are on sale. The Rep is offering 25 percent off of tickets on Monday, using the promo code DICKENS.