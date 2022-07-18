MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee’s 9th Aldermanic District needs new representation.

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was removed from office Monday morning after she accepted two felony charges for misconduct in public office and the misuse of campaign funds. During a hearing this morning Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge of misconduct and no contest to the campaign funds charge.

An investigation into Lewis’ misconduct started back in May 2020 during a review of travel expenses and campaign finance disclosures.

“I believe in accountability for people who violate the law, and today’s guilty plea by Alderwoman Chantia Lewis is an important step forward in holding her accountable for her financial misdeeds,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. “City officials hold a public trust, and every one of us has an obligation to the people of Milwaukee to operate with the highest level of integrity. I expect that of every member of my administration and of all my colleagues in elective office.”

Lewis was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. She was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor related to her use of campaign funds for personal expenses. Two of the felony charges were dropped after reaching a plea deal.

A special election will be called to fill her seat. Based on filing deadlines, it will occur after the upcoming November election.