WASHINGTON D.C.- A woman’s right to seek an abortion is now a state-by-state issue.

In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made access to an abortion legal across the country.

You can read the full opinion here.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and reads in part that abortion, “presents a profound moral question,” Alito’s draft concludes that the Constitution “does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating and prohibiting abortion.” He describes Roe as “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The decision today means that individual states will have the ability to decide whether or not they want to keep abortions legal or outlaw them and will allow each state to put its own restrictions on the process.

In Wisconsin, there is a law from 1849 that bans abortion, but Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers have said in the past they don’t intend on enforcing the 1849 law.

This story will be updated.