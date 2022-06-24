The man who makes it all happen, and put smiles all throughout Milwaukee.

An undeniable symbol of a red smiley face is synonymous with the smiles created every summer, for years. The atmosphere, the environment, and the memories made every summer, Don Smiley was behind it all.

Stepping down after this season, Don talks about the improvements made every year on a festival that continues to grow and adapt through challenges, most notably Covid-19 delaying the festival last year. Don also talks on what the festival group learned from their dates in September, and says the data is still out there to see if the three-weekend festival format will stay.

With new a regime coming in and even more updates, don joins Vince Vitrano & Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about his time as CEO of Summerfest and where he sees the future of the festival going.

Listen to the entire interview right here!