The Milwaukee Bucks are champions no more.

For the 4th time in 7 seasons, the Golden State Warriors are kings of the NBA.

Steph Curry now has his 4th championship ring, pulling into a tie with LeBron James.

It’s time to talk legacy.

But let’s not do the LeBron vs. Steph thing.

LeBron has exceeded every expectation since he was 16 years old.

Steph has changed the way the game is played.

Both are magnificent in their own rights.

Both have been a part of super-teams to earn rings.

Both are all-time greats that will be revered forever.

We can only hope that Giannis climbs into the same rarified air by the time it’s all said and done.

