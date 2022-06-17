The newest Brewers uniforms are here!

The City Connect uniforms have just dropped!

The only place to grab the new gear for yourself is at the Brewers team store at American Family Field. The store opens Friday at 9 am.

These beauties will make their on-field debut on Friday, June 24th against the Toronto Blue Jays. These will be the uniform of choice all weekend long.

It is all about the details! The powder blue and yellow font is a nod to the Milwaukee city flag. In the ‘MKE’ logo in the hat, you will notice a slight ‘414’ behind the letters. More recognition to the city that the Brewers call home.

More photos of the newest gear below: