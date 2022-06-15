WISCONSIN- At least two tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during severe storms Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirming a tornado touched ground near Tomah around 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon with a second confirmed tornado in southern Juneau County near Mauston at 4:45.

We can confirm that this tornado is on the ground! Take shelter in the Tomah area! https://t.co/xrDMkxv9gb — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022

It’s unclear how much damage the storms caused but Oakdale Village President Rick Lee tells WISC TV he saw one smash into some homes in his village.

“Just on the outskirts of the village we had four semis laid on their sides and then it went through a couple of homes before crossing into the village of Wyeville,” Lee said. “On my way to make sure the storm shelter was open I looked just off to the left and it was there. It looked like it was wrapped in heavy, heavy rain.

While the threat of a tornado petered out before the wall of storms reached southeast Wisconsin, the system did dump plenty of rain on areas mainly north of Milwaukee County. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt tells our news partners at WBEV in Beaver Dam that they had some minor road flooding and numerous trees knocked down.

There haven’t been any reported injuries as a result of the storm as of Wednesday night. We are also waiting on official damage assessments.

This story will be updated.