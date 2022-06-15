More than 75-thousand customers were left without power across the state of Wisconsin after strong storms blew through much of the state.

WE Energies, which covers a majority of homes and businesses in southeast Wisconsin reporting nearly 60-thousand outages at 11 o’clock Wednesday night. Nearly 20-thousand customers living in Outagamie County lost power while more than 5-thousand outages were reported in Waukesha, Jefferson & Waupaca counties. Nearly 36-hundred customers had their power knocked out in Ozaukee County. You can find the WE Energies Outage Map here.

Alliant Energy reporting nearly 18-thousand outages as of 11 o’clock Wednesday night. Of those, more than half were reported in Sheboygan County at 87-hundred. Waushara County totaled more than 32-hundred outages while just over 12-hundred customers were without power in Marquette County. You can find Alliant Energy’s outage map here.

Madison Gas & Electric, which mainly provides power to homes and businesses in Dane & the surrounding counties reporting roughly 17-hundred outages at its peak. More information here. MG&E’s outage map can be found here.