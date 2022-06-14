The Stars and Stripes can be seen flying high across southeast Wisconsin and beyond, thanks in part to a small company in Butler, Wisconsin.

The online company American Flags Express creates and ships thousands of flags across the globe.

“Some flags are printed, others are hand-sewn,” president Thomas D’Amico said. “We have about 130-thousand customers across the country and around the world.”

D’Amico started the business in 1998.

“There was a void in good service and high quality flags,” D’Amico explained. “We started selling on the internet and it took off from there.”

The customers range from households to military installations. Military bases, presidential libraries, communities, etc. are just a few examples .

D’Amico has even consulted on films about the use of flags and has created specialty flags for NASA and Space-X.