MILWAUKEE- The two winningest managers in Milwaukee Brewers history joined WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News today.

Manager Craig Counsell, who, with the teams next win, will sit alone at the top of the managerial wins column, was joined on the phone by the man whose record he’s about to break, Phil Garner.

“This is just a record that says we’ve accomplished some things, there’s been consistency, a lot of people play a part of it, especially the players, but it’s part of the Brewers so I’m happy to be a part of it,” Counsell said.

Garner says he doesn’t know much about Counsell off the field but embraces the passing of the baton none-the-less, “I’ve heard nothing but good things and if you’re going to have your record surpassed I’m glad that it’s Craig and happy for the organization, it’s a good milestone.”

Both men have led the Brewers to 563 wins. Garner compiled his wins record over an eight year stretch as skipper between 1992 and 1999. Counsell has also complied his wins over parts of eight seasons after he was hired to lead the team in 2015. In addition to the wins record, Counsell also has the 3rd best winning percentage (.526) among managers who have managed more than 200 games.

Counsell will have a chance to manage his 564th win tonight when the Brewers take on the New York Mets. Pregame coverage on WTMJ starts at 5:35, first pitch is at 6:10.