The Milwaukee Diaper Mission in partnership with Hayat Pharmacy and Capri Communities announced today that they’ll be donating 1,000 cans of baby formula to families in need tomorrow.

In order to receive the baby formula you just have to pull up to Hayat Pharmacy located at 807 W. Layton Ave. at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Any Milwaukee family that has a toddler aged 1 or younger is eligible.

“We’re making it simple,” Hayat CEO and lead pharmacist Hashim Zaibak said. “If you have an infant under 1 year old, you qualify.”

Zaiback said the donation may not end the shortage, but their goal is to simply “help the families here in Milwaukee.”

“There has been a national shortage because of the issues with the manufactures; the FDA stopping the manufacturing at some of the facilities,” Zaibak said. “For us here, a local company, we’ve tried to call many of the smaller wholesalers in other states and we’ve been able to buy 1,000 cans of baby formula.”